Trump Wouldn’t Be Comfortable With Barron Playing Football: ‘I Would Have a Hard Time With It’

Although many Americans are gearing up to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday Night, President Donald Trump said he would have a hard time watching his son Barron play football while knowing about the risk for head injuries.

Research on the brain activity of football players shows that they are at an increased risk for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after their careers end. CTE has many dangerous effects on the brain, including confusion, anxiety, depression, and an increased risk of suicide.

CTE is a problem for athletes in itself and that problem was exacerbated by the NFL’s refusal to acknowledge the problem early on.

Because of this risk, President Trump said he would have a hard time watching Barron play football, but he admitted that he would allow him to play if he really wanted to.

“It’s very, it’s a very tough question. It’s a very good question. If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t,” said Trump.

“I just don’t like the reports that I see coming out having to do with football—I mean, it’s a dangerous sport and I think it’s really tough, I thought the equipment would get better, and it has. The helmets have gotten far better but it hasn’t solved the problem. So, you know I hate to say it because I love to watch football. I think the NFL is a great product, but I really think that as far as my son — well I’ve heard NFL players saying they wouldn’t let their sons play football. So. It’s not totally unique, but I would have a hard time with it.”

For now, the president says he doesn't have to worry about Barron playing football. The 12-year-old currently enjoys playing soccer more than any other sport.