Trump would not be first president to send National Guard soldiers to US-Mexico border

Obama sent about 1,200 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in 2010 to beef up efforts to battle drug smuggling and illegal immigration. An administration official described Obama’s plan to Fox News in May 2010 as “part of his comprehensive plan to secure the southwest border.”

The administration official said Obama also requested $500 million for “enhanced border protection and law enforcement,” responding to border state lawmakers calls for stronger security.

Four years prior, Bush deployed National Guard troops to the southern border, despite promising in a speech earlier that year that the U.S. would not “militarize the southern border,” calling Mexico “our neighbor, and our friend.”

Under what later became a two-year operation known as “Jump Start,” 6,000 National Guard troops were sent to assist the border patrol with non-law enforcement duties while additional border agents were hired and trained. Over those years, about 29,000 National Guard forces participated, as forces rotated in and out.

Texas has also deployed military forces to its 800-mile border with Mexico in recent years. Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, now serving as Trump’s energy secretary, sent 1,000 Texas National Guardsmen to the Rio Grande Valley in 2014 in response to a sharp increase in Central American children crossing the border alone. – READ MORE

