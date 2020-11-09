Trump would concede, work on peaceful transition if legal fight falls short, sources say, despite tweets

‘Our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated’

While President Trump insists on Twitter that ballots have been improperly counted and argues that President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory is premature, two sources told Fox News that Trump would concede and execute a peaceful transfer of power if his campaign’s legal challenges fall short of changing the projected outcome.

The Trump campaign has filed suits in several battleground states where Biden led by a razor-thin margin, including Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. It claimed instances of illegally counted votes from up after Election Day and that poll watchers were blocked from observing counting.

“The observers were not allowed into the counting rooms. I won the election, got 71,000 legal votes. Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see.” Trump wrote in a Saturday evening tweet that has been labeled as disputed by Twitter. “Never happened before. Millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them!”

“71,000,000 Legal Votes,” he added. The most EVER for a sitting President!”

71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

The latest tweets came moments after the commander in chief returned to the White House after golfing on Saturday. He walked past dozens of Biden supporters who gathered with signs that read “Good Riddance,” “You’re fired” and “Pack your s— and go.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --