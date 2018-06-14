True Pundit

Trump: ‘Without the Rhetoric’ Against Kim, the Summit May Never Have Happened (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump spoke to Sean Hannity about his landmark Singapore summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Trump said that as much as he “hated” to use violent rhetoric against Kim several months ago, “without the rhetoric, we wouldn’t be here.”

Trump said that after exchanging verbal barbs — with Trump calling Kim “little rocket man” and Kim calling Trump “a dotard” — the two men grew to further respect each other. – READ MORE

Trump: 'Without the Rhetoric' Against Kim, the Summit May Never Have Happened
