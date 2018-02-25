Trump: Without ICE, California would be ‘crime nest’

President Trump on Thursday threatened to pull U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from California if state officials continue to refuse to assist federal agents in immigration initiatives.

.@POTUS: "The sanctuary city situation… The protection of these horrible criminals in California, that if we ever pulled our ICE out… in 2 months they'd be begging for us to come back. They would be begging. And you know what? I'm thinking about doing it." pic.twitter.com/wfSC16SdzU — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 22, 2018

Trump, during a White House meeting, said that if he followed through with the threat, the state “would have a crime nest like you’ve never seen in California.

“All I’d have to do is say, ‘ICE and Border Patrol, let California learn,'” the president said.

Trump added that California state officials were doing a "lousy management job," and criticized them for supposedly harboring "criminals," the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.