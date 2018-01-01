True Pundit

Trump withholding $255M in aid to Pakistan, as he accuses country of giving ‘safe haven’ to terrorists

Posted on by
The Trump administration has decided to withhold millions in military aid to Pakistan as the president accuses the Muslim-majority nation of harboring terrorists and telling “lies” to the United States.

“The United States does not plan to spend the $255 million in [Fiscal Year] 2016 Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time,” a National Security Council official told Fox News on Monday.

The official added, “The president has made clear that the United States expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance.”

The Trump administration will continue to “review Pakistan’s level of cooperation,” the official said. – READ MORE

The Trump administration has decided to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Pakistan as the president accuses the Muslim-majority nation of harboring terrorists and telling “lies” to the United States.
Fox News Fox News
