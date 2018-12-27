Trump Wishes ‘Fake News Media’ a Merry Christmas After They Trash His Phone Call

President Donald Trump wished “even the Fake News Media” a Merry Christmas the day after some mainstream media members and social media users trashed him for asking a 7-year-old girl if she still believed in Santa Claus.

Trump and first lady Melania spoke with children on the phone on Christmas Eve after the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) patched through the kids’ calls inquiring after Santa’s whereabouts.

The media focused heavily on one of the president’s conversations with a 7-year-old girl from Lexington, South Carolina, named Collman Lloyd.

“Are you still a believer in Santa?” Trump asked Collman.

“Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” he added.

As for Trump, he took to Twitter on Christmas Day to wish everyone a Merry Christmas — even the mainstream media.

I hope everyone, even the Fake News Media, is having a great Christmas! Our Country is doing very well. We are securing our Borders, making great new Trade Deals, and bringing our Troops Back Home. We are finally putting America First. MERRY CHRISTMAS! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2018

