TRUMP WINS: North Korea says they are NOW open to resolving issues with U.S. after Trump scraps summit

Breaking from Reuters:

North Korea’s vice foreign minister Kim Kye Gwan said the North is open to resolving issues with the United States whenever and however after U.S. President Donald Trump called off a June summit with its leader, Kim Jong Un.

“We had set in high regards President Trump’s efforts, unprecedented by any other president, to create a historic North Korea-U.S. summit,” said the vice foreign minister in a statement released on Friday by the North’s central news agency.

“We tell the United States once more that we are open to resolving problems at any time in any way,” he said.

