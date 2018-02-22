Trump Wins The Internet With Brutal Tweet About Obama And Russia

The Master Tweeter woke up in an ornery mood.

“There is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even rig America’s elections, there’s no evidence that that has happened in the past or that it will happen this time, and so I’d invite Mr. Trump to stop whining and make his case to get votes.” ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

….The President Obama quote just before election. That’s because he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn’t want to “rock the boat.” When I easily won the Electoral College, the whole game changed and the Russian excuse became the narrative of the Dems. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

That’s right. Former president Barack Obama delivered the quote in 2016 during a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in the White House Rose Garden. In his remarks, Obama dismissed then-candidate Trump’s talk that the 2016 election was rigged.- READ MORE

