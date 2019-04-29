Trump Win? Support For Impeachment Drops To Under 40%

A new study from ABC News and The Washington Post seems to substantiate a trend running across multiple polls taken since Special Counsel Robert Mueller released his report on collusion between the Trump administration and the Russian government (or lack thereof): far fewer people now say they support impeaching President Trump.

The Washington Post, reticent to describe the poll as “good news” for the president, noted that support for instituting impeachment proceedings has taken a “slight dip over the past month,” but there are significant changes, particularly among Democrats.

Overall, only 37% of voters across the board now support impeaching the president, down five points from January. But among Democrats, support for impeachment has dropped by double digits — 12% — since the Mueller report was published, down from nearly 75% of Democratic voters to 62%. “Independents,” who will be key to a Trump re-election victory, responded even better than Americans at large: only 36% now believe Trump should be impeached.

The results come even as Democrats have shifted their focus from investigating collusion between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government designed to alter the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, to investigating whether President Donald Trump interfered or obstructed the Mueller investigation. – READ MORE