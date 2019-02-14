Trump will sign spending bill and declare a national emergency, Mitch McConnell says

President Donald Trump will sign spending legislation to prevent a government shutdown and declare a national emergency to build his proposed border wall, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday.

“He’s prepared to sign the bill, he will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time,” the Kentucky Republican said as the chamber prepared to vote on a measure to keep the government open past a midnight Friday deadline.

If Trump follows through, lawmakers and the White House would dodge their second partial shutdown since December, sparing about 800,000 federal workers from more financial pain.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment on whether Trump would do what McConnell said. A spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the California Democrat would hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE