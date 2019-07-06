Trump Will Hold a Rally in North Carolina the Same Day Mueller Speaks to Congress

President Donald Trump will hold a 2020 campaign rally in North Carolina on July 17 — the same day former special counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to appear before Congress.

The president’s re-election campaign said it will host a “Keep America Great” rally at Williams Arena in Greenville that day.

The timing of the rally is likely planned to coincide with Mueller’s appearance before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees, with Democrats hoping for explosive testimony that will damage Trump.

The report looked at Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election but found no evidence that Trump colluded with the foreign government in an effort to get elected. – READ MORE