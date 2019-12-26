‘Trump Will Get Over 20% Of Black Vote,’ Former NFL Star Says

“Donald Trump will get over 20% of the black vote.”

That’s what Jack Brewer, a former NFL player who played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, tells The Washington Times.

“That is what’s going to win the election. Why? Because there hasn’t been a Republican to even try to go in and talk to the black community. They don’t go there. They don’t even try. I think he’s trying, finally,” Brewer said.

Republicans routinely fare poorly with blacks in presidential elections. George W. Bush got 8% of the vote in his first election, while the late Sen. John McCain got 7% and Mitt Romney got 6%. Trump matched Bush with 8% in 2016 (but Bush got all the way up to 11% in 2004).

Democrats know the large voting bloc is locked in, but Trump is making a push to draw more black votes in 2020. While liberals claim Trump is racist and utters dog whistles almost daily, the Trump campaign is preparing to push its cause to the black community.