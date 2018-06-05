Trump White House Ignores Pride Month Again, Leftists Outraged

Remember when the Obama White House lit itself up in rainbow colors in honor of LGBT pride? Well, since the Trump administration will not follow in their footsteps, some on the Left are crying foul.

According to Teen Vogue, everyone under the sun, from celebrities to major companies have “already paid homage to the month of LGBTQ+ visibility and celebration” while Trump’s White House has largely remained silent.

“For the second year in a row, President Donald Trump’s White House left Pride Month out of its list of proclamations declaring June National Ocean Month, National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, National Homeownership Month, and National African-American Music Appreciation Month,” laments Teen Vogue.

Though Teen Vogue portrays the White House as having failed to acknowledge Pride Month, that’s not exactly true. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged Pride Month in a brief statement on June 1. “The United States joins people around the world in celebrating Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Intersex (LGBTI) Pride Month, and reaffirms its commitment to protecting and defending the human rights of all, including LGBTI persons,” the statement read in part.- READ MORE

