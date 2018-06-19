Trump: Where Is The Outrage For Parents Killed By MS-13 Illegals?

President Donald Trump questioned the media and Democratic Party’s selective outrage Monday over family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border for those arriving illegally.

Why don’t the Democrats give us the votes to fix the world’s worst immigration laws? Where is the outcry for the killings and crime being caused by gangs and thugs, including MS-13, coming into our country illegally? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Trump’s tweet follows a similar message from one of his own spokesmen minutes before on “Fox & Friends.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1