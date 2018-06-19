True Pundit

Trump: Where Is The Outrage For Parents Killed By MS-13 Illegals?

President Donald Trump questioned the media and Democratic Party’s selective outrage Monday over family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border for those arriving illegally.

Trump’s tweet follows a similar message from one of his own spokesmen minutes before on “Fox & Friends.” – READ MORE

'Coming into our country illegally'

