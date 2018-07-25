Politics TV
Trump: What you’re seeing in the news ‘is not what’s happening’ (VIDEO)
President Trump said Tuesday that what people are seeing and reading in the media about America’s economy is “not what’s happening.”
“This country is doing better than it’s ever done before, economically,” Trump said at the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention in Kansas City, Mo. “But it’s all working out. Just remember: What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”
Trump also added in his speech that voters should “just stick with us.”
“Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news,” Trump said, repeating a favored attack of his while pointing to where members of the press were gathered.
Pres. Trump says "this is the time" for tariffs: "This country is doing better than it's ever has before, economically…It's all working out. Just remember: what you're seeing and what you're reading is not what's happening." https://t.co/aRY8xSowuo pic.twitter.com/shX65JiNMs
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 24, 2018
Among other economic matters he discussed in Missouri, Trump claimed that farmers would be the “biggest beneficiary” of his escalating trade disputes. – READ MORE
Even the Veterans of Foreign War booed the fake news media today in Kansas City, Missouri.
The US liberal mainstream media coverage of President Trump is 90% negative.- READ MORE
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) said Tuesday that the organization is “disappointed” in its national convention attendees who booed the media during President Trump’s speech earlier in the day.
“We were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press,” VFW spokeswoman Randi Law said in a statement to The Hill. “We rely on the media to help spread the VFW’s message, and CNN, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and others on site today, were our invited guests. We were happy to have them there.”
The president spoke to the VFW convention in Kansas City, Mo., delivering a wide-ranging speech in which he touted his relationship with North Korea, criticized other countries’ trade practices and railed against illegal immigration. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
President Trump said Tuesday that what people are seeing and reading in the media about America's economy is "not what's happening."