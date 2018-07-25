Trump: What you’re seeing in the news ‘is not what’s happening’ (VIDEO)

President Trump said Tuesday that what people are seeing and reading in the media about America’s economy is “not what’s happening.”

“This country is doing better than it’s ever done before, economically,” Trump said at the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Convention in Kansas City, Mo. “But it’s all working out. Just remember: What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”

Trump also added in his speech that voters should “just stick with us.”

“Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news,” Trump said, repeating a favored attack of his while pointing to where members of the press were gathered.

Among other economic matters he discussed in Missouri, Trump claimed that farmers would be the “biggest beneficiary” of his escalating trade disputes. – READ MORE

Even the Veterans of Foreign War booed the fake news media today in Kansas City, Missouri.

The US liberal mainstream media coverage of President Trump is 90% negative.- READ MORE