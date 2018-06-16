Politics TV
Trump: What Comey Did Was ‘Criminal’ and ‘Horrible’ (VIDEO)
President Donald Trump said former FBI Director James Comey’s conduct during the Hillary Clinton email investigation was “criminal” and “horrible” during an interview Friday on the White House lawn.
Speaking live with “Fox and Friends” host Steve Doocy, Trump addressed the Inspector General’s report finding Comey’s conduct regarding the Clinton probe was “extraordinary and insubordinate,” such as his July 2016 announcement not to seek charges against her and his late-October letter to Congress saying it had been reopened.
“From what you’ve seen so far, should James Comey be locked up?” Doocy asked.- READ MORE
