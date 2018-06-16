Trump: What Comey Did Was ‘Criminal’ and ‘Horrible’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump said former FBI Director James Comey’s conduct during the Hillary Clinton email investigation was “criminal” and “horrible” during an interview Friday on the White House lawn.

Speaking live with “Fox and Friends” host Steve Doocy, Trump addressed the Inspector General’s report finding Comey’s conduct regarding the Clinton probe was “extraordinary and insubordinate,” such as his July 2016 announcement not to seek charges against her and his late-October letter to Congress saying it had been reopened.

“From what you’ve seen so far, should James Comey be locked up?” Doocy asked.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1