Trump WH sign-language interpreter says Biden administration ‘canceled and humiliated’ her

The White House sign-language interpreter who was outed as a supporter of former President Donald Trump said Sunday that she hasn’t been offered a return engagement since — and blasted critics who attacked her credibility and professionalism.

Heather Mewshaw, who began working as an independent contractor for the White House last year, said she hasn’t been contacted by the Biden administration in the wake of a Time magazine report that revealed she translated speeches for conservative social media groups.

“The goal of my activity — at the White House or with Hands of Liberty — is that it’s all about access,” Mewshaw told The Post.

“The thing is, I was canceled and humiliated publicly and it was unjust and unfair.”

Mewshaw, a 41-year-old married mother of four from Glen Burnie, Md., also said she’s been “harassed” and “intimidated” online for providing American Sign Language translation for the Hands of Liberty Facebook group and its defunct predecessor, Right Side ASL.

Those videos include one featuring former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani that’s titled “What Really Happened On January 6th?” — the day of the deadly storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters — and another, since removed, that featured controversial Dr. Stella Immanuel, who has promoted treating COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine, which the FDA has banned for that purpose. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --