Trump: ‘We’ll Be Back Bigger and Better and Stronger Than Ever Before — You Watch’ (VIDEO)

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” President Donald Trump had a very optimistic view of what was to come in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic’s stranglehold on the American economy.

Trump explained as the country starts to make moves to return to normalcy, you’ll see momentum within the economy, which he described as a “tremendous surge” and a “rocket ship.”

“e’re working very hard with Congress on stimulus and taking care of our workers and taking care of people whose fault this was not,” he said. “And we’re doing very well. The Paycheck Plan, as you know, is moving along quickly. That’s the workers of companies that — we’re loaning money companies. They’re able to pay their workers. It’s a thing that’s doing really well. And it’ll be very shortly a lot of money is going to be given to employees. We have to keep it all together. But a lot of things are happening. And I think the stimulus coupled with this pent-up demand and everybody wanting to get out and go back to work, I think we’re going to have just a tremendous surge.” – READ MORE

