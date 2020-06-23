Trump: ‘We Will Be Doing Another Stimulus Package’ (VIDEO)

VIDEO: President Trump commits to 2nd stimulus. He says details would be announced in the coming weeks. The President would not tell me how much of a check Americans will receive. pic.twitter.com/Abd5E8P3Au — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) June 22, 2020

During a portion of an interview with Scripps Networks released on Monday, President Trump committed that there will be a second round of economic stimulus, which he said is likely to be announced “over the next couple of weeks,” the president did not say how much the stimulus would be, but said he thinks the second round of stimulus will “be bipartisan.”

Scripps National Political Editor and Washington Correspondent Joe St. George asked, “I have a lot of viewers in Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan who are still struggling economically, sir. They spent all of that first stimulus check. Are you going to get them a second stimulus check?” – READ MORE

