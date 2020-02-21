Trump: We Don’t Care Who the Hell the Democrat Nominee Is, ‘We’re Gonna Win’

President Donald Trump told his supporters at a rally on Wednesday that the DNC is going to take the nomination away from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) again. The president added that it won’t matter “who the hell is” because “we’re gonna win.”

“They just came out with a poll a little while ago,” said President Trump. “Mini Mike was at 15, and Crazy Bernie was at 31. That’s a lot. And Mini Mike just spent $500 million, but, the DNC is going to take it away from Bernie again.”

“And that’s okay,” the president added, “because we don’t care who the hell it is, we’re gonna win. We have to.”

While Democrat presidential primary candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Michael Bloomberg debated on Wednesday evening in Las Vegas, Nevada, President Trump addressed thousands of his supporters at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --