Politics
Trump Warns Mueller Could Interfere in Midterms
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating the “rigged Russian Witch Hunt” may end up “MEDDLING” in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections if the probe is prolonged indefinitely, President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday.
“The 13 Angry Democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls,” Trump tweeted. “There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018
Trump’s “13 Angry Democrats” epithet refers to top Mueller team members who are registered Democrats and donated to Democratic candidates, including Hillary Clinton, the chief executive’s 2016 opponent.
Republicans including Trump have long decried the anti-Trump bias they saw among the FBI investigators and top current and former members of the Department of Justice (DOJ). – READ MORE
President lambasted the FBI for continuing its 'rigged Russian Witch Hunt' while ignoring the 'totally Crooked Campaign of totally Crooked Hillary Clinton'