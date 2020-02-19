Trump Warns LA On Homeless Crisis: Clean It Up Or ‘We’re Going To Do It’

On Tuesday, meeting with the Los Angeles Olympic committees to discuss the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, President Trump bluntly warned the city’s leaders that their ineptitude regarding the homeless situation won’t be tolerated, asserting that if Los Angeles doesn’t “clean it up fast,” the Trump administration would.

As The Associated Press reported, Trump said, “If they can’t do it themselves, we’re going to do it. The federal government is going to take it over, we’re going to do it.“

As he signed an agreement guaranteeing the federal government would support the first Olympics in the U.S. since the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City, Trump said, “This is a big deal. We’re going to give them tremendous support. You need the support of the federal government to make it really work.”

Trump implicitly slammed the Obama administration for its lack of support for the Olympics, saying, “The Olympic committee, really wanted the government; they just wanted some support and they were not getting it at all from the past administration. We’re going to give them tremendous support. You need the support of the federal government to make it really work.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --