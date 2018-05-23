Trump Warns Comey over looming IG report on FBI’s Clinton case: You’ve Got ‘A lot of problems’

President Trump issued a thiny veiled warning to James Comey on Wednesday as he suggested a forthcoming inspector general report will cause new problems for the fired FBI director.

The president blasted Comey as he departed the White House for an immigration meeting in New York. The two are battling from afar over the controversy the president has dubbed “SPYGATE” — revelations that a government informant had multiple discussions with members of the Trump campaign in 2016, at the dawn of the Russia investigation.

But after Comey criticized Trump’s attacks on the bureau, the president suggested Comey might want to worry more about the looming IG report on the bureau’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

“I think James Comey’s got a lot of problems. If you look at what he did, the lies, the tremendous lies, I think Comey’s got a lot of problems,” Trump said on the White House lawn to a group of reporters. “At some point, they have an IG report. Then let’s see what Comey has to say. I assume he’s covered in the IG report.”

He added: “If you look at the lies, all the fiction, I think he’s got a lot of problems.”

