Trump wants to send Americans checks ‘immediately’ in response to coronavirus, Mnuchin says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the Trump administration wants to send checks to Americans “in the next two weeks” in an effort to help people cope with the economic fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” Mnuchin said during a press briefing from the White House. “Americans need cash now, the president wants to get cash now. I mean now—in the next few weeks.”

As the White House held its press conference Tuesday — with President Trump, Vice President Pence, Mnuchin and the coronavirus task force present — the Dow rallied nearly 1,000 points, after sustaining historic losses on Monday.

“The president has instructed me we have to do this now,” Mnuchin added, though did not give specifics, except to say that the amount would be significant and that millionaires would not receive it.

Fox News has learned, however, that Mnuchin is pressing GOP senators for a package that would send $200 billion-plus of payments to Americans by early April. – READ MORE

