Trump Wants Big Tech To Jump Past 5G Technology And Move On To Something Bigger — 6G

President Donald Trump urged United States telecommunications companies Thursday to step up their efforts to develop the next generation of cellular phone technology or risk getting left behind.

“I want 5G, and even 6G, technology in the United States as soon as possible. It is far more powerful, faster, and smarter than the current standard,” the president told his Twitter followers. Trump was referring to the competition U.S. companies are waging against China and others over development of fifth generation mobile communications.

He added: “American companies must step up their efforts, or get left behind. There is no reason that we should be lagging behind.” A 2018 report from Deloitte Consulting showed that China is outperforming the U.S. by several measures in the race to develop so-called 5G communications.

