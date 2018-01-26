Trump Wants 25 Billion For Wall But Promises To Bring It In ‘Under Budget’

President Donald Trump will ask Congress for approximately $25 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, he told reporters late Wednesday.

“We have $25 billion for a wall, we have $5 billion for other security measures,” Trump said of a legislative framework the White House will release for the Senate’s consideration Monday. “If you build a wall for $20 or $22 billion, and you’re saving $100 billion, that wall….that wall is a great return on investment.”

“I’m gonna build it way under budget,” the president vowed. – READ MORE

The Trump administration is waiving more than 30 environmental rules to accelerate the construction of President Trump’s proposed border wall in New Mexico, forcing environmental groups to consider another round of lawsuits.

The Department of Homeland Security published a notice Monday that said the waiver was necessary to ensure the “expeditious construction of barriers” near the Santa Teresa Land Port of Entry.

“The Secretary of Homeland Security has determined, pursuant to law, that it is necessary to waive certain laws, regulations and other legal requirements in order to ensure the expeditious construction of barriers and roads in the vicinity of the international land border of the United States,” according to a notice published in the Federal Register.

The waiver included rules and requirements under several top federal environmental rules, including the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Federal Water Pollution Control Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, the Clean Air Act, the Archaeological Resources Protection Act, the Safe Drinking Water Act, and the Noise Control Act. – READ MORE

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) on Saturday offered to go the U.S.-Mexico border with bricks and mortar to help build the “offensive” and “insulting” border wall in exchange for a permanent Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) fix.

“I’ll take a bucket, take bricks, and start building it myself,” Gutierrez reportedly said. “We will dirty our hands in order for the Dreamers to have a clean future in America.”

He made similar comments on CNN after saying he believed “it would be a monumental waste of taxpayer’s money to build a monument to stupidity.”

“But if that’s what it’s going to take to take 800,000 young men and women and give them a chance to live freely and openly in America, then I’ll roll up my sleeves, and I’ll go down there with bricks and mortar and begin the wall,” he said. “A brick for lives? Okay, let’s do it.” – READ MORE