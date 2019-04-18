Trump Wanted An Attorney General He Could Tell ‘Who To Investigate’

President Donald Trump allegedly wanted an attorney general he could tell “who to investigate,” according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

When Trump heard about former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, he was allegedly “furious,” saying he wanted someone in the position who would protect him the way he thought Robert Kennedy and Eric Holder protected their respective presidents. He also added he wanted someone he could tell “who to investigate,” according to the report, which was released Thursday.

“After the President learned of Sessions’s recusal from the Russia investigation, the President was furious and said he wanted an Attorney General who would protect him the way he perceived Robert Kennedy and Eric Holder to have protected their presidents. The President also said he wanted to be able to tell his Attorney General ‘who to investigate,’” Mueller’s report said.Trump questioned past actions of attorneys general, hinting that Bobby Kennedy and former President John F. Kennedy spoke about ongoing investigations. Trump also mentioned Holder, who worked under former President Barack Obama, suggesting they also communicated about investigations.

“You’re telling me that Bobby and Jack didn’t talk about investigations? Or Obama didn’t tell Eric Holder who to investigate?” Trump told former strategist Steve Bannon and former counsel Donald McGahn, according to the report.

Trump continued to criticize Sessions before firing him in November 2018.

