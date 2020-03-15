Trump waives interest on federally held student loans ‘until further notice’

President Trump announced Friday he’ll waive interest on federally held student loans as part of his emergency coronavirus response.

In a Rose Garden announcement, Trump said he’ll take “emergency executive actions” to offer relief to students, many of whom are dealing with shuttered college campuses because of the global pandemic.

“I’ve waived interest on all student loans held by federal government agencies … until further notice,” Trump said as he declared a national emergency over the coronavirus. “That’s a big thing for a lot of students that are left in the middle right now. Many of those schools have been closed.”

The coronavirus has forced a flurry of colleges and universities around the country to close or switch to online-only learning as a way to stem the spread of the new virus. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --