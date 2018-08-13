Trump: ‘Wacky Omarosa’ is ‘hated’ in the White House, will never work for me again

President Trump said Monday that fired White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman will never work for him again following her recent “vicious” attempts to attack her former colleagues and boss.

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard … really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me – until she got fired!” Trump wrote Monday morning following a weekend of attacks from Manigault Newman.

