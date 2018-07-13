Trump vows to raise election meddling during meeting with Putin

President Trump said early Thursday that he will raise election meddling during a meeting next week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I think we go into that meeting not looking for so much. We want to find out about Syria. We will of course ask your favorite question about meddling. I will be asking that question again,” Trump said at a news conference at the end of a tumultuous NATO summit in Brussels.

Trump says he will ask Putin about election meddling during their summit, but notes "he may deny it": "All I can do is say, 'Did you?' and 'Don't do it again'" https://t.co/tb582IMJ4K https://t.co/NWJ4khUlQ1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 12, 2018

Trump also said Putin may deny meddling in the 2016 election when they meet on Monday in Helsinki, Finland. – READ MORE

The Justice Department announced indictments in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election against 12 Russian nationals and accused of them of engaging in a “sustained effort to hack into the computer networks” of the DCCC, the DNC and “the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton and release that information on the internet under the names DCLeaks and Guccifer 2.0 and through another entity.”

All 12 defendants are members of the GRU, a Russian federation intelligence agency within the main intelligence directorate of the Russian military, who were acting in “their official capacities.”

The indictment was announced at almost exactly the moment that Trump rolled into the quadrangle of Windsor Castle to meet the awaiting Queen Elizabeth II in the symbolic highpoint of his visit to Britain. It also emerged two days before Trump is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin — who has denied election meddling — in Helsinki for a summit that includes a one-on-one meeting with only interpreters present.

The unfolding drama on both sides of the Atlantic reflected how Trump’s presidency has been overshadowed by the Mueller probe from its earliest moments and how the investigation frequently tramples the President’s attempts to carve out favorable headlines. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1