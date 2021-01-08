Trump Vows There Will Be An ‘Orderly Transition’ Of Power On January 20th, Promises To Keep Fighting Election Outcome

President Trump, in a statement posted by White House deputy chief of staff, vowed an “orderly transition” of power on January 20th.

President Trump, in a statement posted by White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, vowed an “orderly transition” of power on January 20th.

President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and swearing-in ceremony are expected to take place on that day. It will be mostly virtual due to the pandemic.

In the statement posted by Scavino, the President vowed to continue fighting the election results regardless.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” the statement read.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted,” Trump continued. “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --