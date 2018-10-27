Trump Vows ‘Swift and Certain Justice’ for Bomb Suspect

President Donald Trump on Friday, calling for national unity, praised the quick work of law enforcement in arresting a man accused of sending a series of pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and to the New York City offices of CNN.

“I am pleased to inform you that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody,” Trump said at the White House, drawing boisterous applause from a group of young black leaders who had gathered for a prescheduled conference.

Trump praised the “incredible job by law enforcement” in tracking down the suspect. He condemned the mailed bombs.

“These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country,” the president said.

Trump vowed to bring the 56-year-old man to “swift and certain justice” and added that he had instructed officials to spare no resource or expense to prosecute him and determine if others were involved.

“We will prosecute them, him, her — whoever it might be — to the fullest extent of the law,” said the president. “We must never allow political violence to take root in America.”- READ MORE