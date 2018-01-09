Trump to Visit Border Wall This Month

The president is standing strong on his signature campaign promise, telling Democrats on DACA, “Wall or no deal.”

As President Trump battles with congressional Democrats to fund a border wall on the boundary between Mexico and the United States, he will take a trip to see prototypes of the proposed barrier this month, according to Axios.

Following the president’s State of the Union address on January 30, he will travel to San Diego, the site of prototype construction. He originally planned on seeing his first look at the wall this week but decided on another event, Axios reported:

The field trip to see the prototypes had been planned for this week, but was pushed back after Trump decided to attend tonight’s college football championship. – READ MORE

The Trump administration is seeking $18 billion to construct about 700 miles of border wall and fencing over the next decade, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The funding would go towards adding to or replacing the existing 654 miles of border barrier, bringing the total to nearly 1,000 miles, or about about half of the entire southwest border.

Part of a border security package totaling $33 billion, the wall funds include $9 billion over the first five years and $8.7 billion over the next five years, according to a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) memo described to WSJ. The administration envisions using the funds to construct some sort of physical barrier — fencing or solid wall — across 970 miles of the border by 2027.

The $18 billion price tag notwithstanding, the administration’s request aims for a result far short of President Donald Trump’s original promise to build a wall along the entire expanse of the 2,200-mile border between the U.S. and Mexico. Several administration officials have conceded that a physical wall from San Diego to Brownsville, Tex. is not a likely outcome, describing the project instead as a multi-faceted approach that includes physical barriers, surveillance systems and more border officers. – READ MORE

