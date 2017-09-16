Trump: USAF Airmen ‘Better Looking and Better Fighters’ Than Tom Cruise (VIDEO)

During a speech to United States Air Force members celebrating their 70th anniversary, President Trump praised their discipline and fighting ability.

Speaking at Joint Base-Andrews in Camp Springs, Md., Trump said the Air Force “are the ones that own the sky” and have for nearly a quarter-century.

He also compared the young airmen to Tom Cruise’s daring Naval aviator character in 1986’s “Top Gun.” – READ MORE

Trump: Our armed forces are “better looking than Tom Cruise. And we know they can fight better, and we know they can fly better.” pic.twitter.com/6P7bq5dOpS — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) 15 September 2017