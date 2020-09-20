Trump urges Republicans to fill Ginsburg vacancy ‘without delay’

President Trump on Saturday said Republicans have an “obligation” to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “without delay.”

The president’s tweet comes after Ginsburg, 87, passed away on Friday from complications surrounding metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

“@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

“We have this obligation, without delay!” he added.

The president’s statement comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., just hours after Ginsburg’s passing, vowed that a Trump nominee to the Supreme Court “will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

“The Senate and the nation mourn the sudden passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life,” McConnell said in a statement. – READ MORE

