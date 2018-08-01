Trump urges Jeff Sessions to end Russia probe ‘right now’

President Trump called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now” as his former campaign chair Paul Manafort entered the second day of his federal trial on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further,” Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!”

Trump has long expressed his frustration with Sessions, who recused himself from the Mueller investigation, and has said he would have picked someone else as his attorney general if he had known Sessions intended to do so.

Sessions removed himself from the investigation after it was revealed that he met with a Russian ambassador during the campaign.

Mueller is examining Trump’s tweets and communications with Sessions and former FBI Director James Comey to determine whether the president pressured them to end the Mueller investigation, actions that could be considered obstruction of justice, the New York Times reported Sunday. READ MORE:

