 

Trump Unloads on FBI After Reading About Counterintel Inquiry Into Whether He Worked on Russia’s Behalf

Share:

President Donald Trump had a scathing rebuke of the FBI after learning on Saturday that as part of the Russia investigation, officials opened a counterintelligence inquiry into whether he worked on Moscow’s behalf.

According to The New York Times, officials sought to uncover whether Trump was a threat to national security, knowingly worked for Russia, or if Moscow influenced him without him realizing it.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

Officials reportedly held off on investigating Trump during the campaign but decided to initiate the counterintelligence aspects amid former FBI Director James Comey’s firing in May 2017.

According to the Times, two incidents particularly provoked their concern. The first was Trump’s draft letter listing reasons for firing Comey. The second was an NBC interview during which Trump said he asked Comey if he was under investigation. – READ MORE

 

Share:
Staff