Trump Unloads on FBI After Reading About Counterintel Inquiry Into Whether He Worked on Russia’s Behalf

President Donald Trump had a scathing rebuke of the FBI after learning on Saturday that as part of the Russia investigation, officials opened a counterintelligence inquiry into whether he worked on Moscow’s behalf.

According to The New York Times, officials sought to uncover whether Trump was a threat to national security, knowingly worked for Russia, or if Moscow influenced him without him realizing it.

Officials reportedly held off on investigating Trump during the campaign but decided to initiate the counterintelligence aspects amid former FBI Director James Comey’s firing in May 2017.

Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin’ James Comey, a total sleaze! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

…Funny thing about James Comey. Everybody wanted him fired, Republican and Democrat alike. After the rigged & botched Crooked Hillary investigation, where she was interviewed on July 4th Weekend, not recorded or sworn in, and where she said she didn’t know anything (a lie),…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

….the FBI was in complete turmoil (see N.Y. Post) because of Comey’s poor leadership and the way he handled the Clinton mess (not to mention his usurpation of powers from the Justice Department). My firing of James Comey was a great day for America. He was a Crooked Cop…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

…..who is being totally protected by his best friend, Bob Mueller, & the 13 Angry Democrats – leaking machines who have NO interest in going after the Real Collusion (and much more) by Crooked Hillary Clinton, her Campaign, and the Democratic National Committee. Just Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

Lyin’ James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter S and his lover, agent Lisa Page, & more, all disgraced and/or fired and caught in the act. These are just some of the losers that tried to do a number on your President. Part of the Witch Hunt. Remember the “insurance policy?” This is it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2019

According to the Times, two incidents particularly provoked their concern. The first was Trump’s draft letter listing reasons for firing Comey. The second was an NBC interview during which Trump said he asked Comey if he was under investigation. – READ MORE