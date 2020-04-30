Trump Unloads On CNN For Not Covering Bombshell Flynn Story

President Donald Trump unloaded on CNN late on Wednesday night for not reporting on the day’s major development in the case involving former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Department of Justice unsealed court documents earlier in the day that showed that the FBI questioned whether to use their interview of Flynn on January 24, 2017, to “get him fired” and to “get him to lie.”

“@CNN doesn’t want to speak about their persecution of General Michael Flynn & why they got the story so wrong,” Trump tweeted. “They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family. They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam!”

Trump continued by slamming CNN over a report they published earlier in the day that claimed that Trump had blown up at campaign manager Brad Parscale. – READ MORE

