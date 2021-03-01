Trump Unloads On Biden: He Has Sold Out America’s Children To Teacher Unions (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly tore into President Joe Biden during his CPAC speech on Sunday over a variety of issues ranging from the crisis on the southern border to the millions of American children who are not in school learning.

TRUMP: “There’s no reason whatsoever why the vast majority of young Americans should not be back in school immediately. The only reason that most parents do not have that choice is because Joe Biden sold out America’s children to the teachers’ unions.” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/cqvJofpQ5S — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2021

“Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history, that’s true,” Trump said. “Already the Biden administration has proven that they are anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women, and anti-science. In just one short month, we have gone from America first to America last.”

Trump slammed the Biden administration for their “callous indifference toward working families” by not prioritizing getting America’s children back in school for in-person instruction. – READ MORE

