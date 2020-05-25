Trump Unloads on Biden: ‘He Doesn’t Know He’s Alive’

President Donald Trump is unleashing a barrage of attacks on the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

During an interview on “Full Measure” over the weekend, Trump was asked by host Sharyl Attkisson to say what he believes Biden’s “strongest feature” is as a political competitor.

“Well, I would have said experience, but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday,” Trump responded.

He continued, “First of all, he’s not mentally sharp enough to be president. He’s got China, and he’s got all these countries.”

“But Biden doesn’t know, I mean, he doesn’t know he’s alive. I’m against somebody. Think of it. I’m against somebody that can’t answer simple questions. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he added. – READ MORE

