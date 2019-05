President Donald Trump tweeted out his issues with the Democratic party in a string of tweets posted on Thursday.

According to the president, the Democrats have focused too much of their time on the Mueller report instead of issues that affect average Americans.

“The Democrats have become known as THE DO NOTHING PARTY!” Trump tweeted.

The Democrats have become known as THE DO NOTHING PARTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

….drug prices, pre-existing conditions and our great Vets. All they are geared up to do, six committees, is squander time, day after day, trying to find anything which will be bad for me. A pure fishing expedition like this never happened before, & it should never happen again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

Trump also claimed that lawmakers are attempting to continue with accusations based on the Mueller report while nothing is getting done. – READ MORE