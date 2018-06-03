Trump: ‘UNFAIR’ trade practices can ‘no longer be tolerated,’ US ‘must be treated fairly’

President Trump on Saturday said “UNFAIR” trade practices can “no longer be tolerated,” noting the U.S. “must be treated fairly.”

The president suggested that the country’s trade practices prior to his administration was “not Free or Fair Trade,” but “Stupid Trade.”

“The United States must, at long last, be treated fairly on Trade. If we charge a country ZERO to sell their goods, and they charge us 25, 50 or even 100 percent to sell ours, it is UNFAIR and can no longer be tolerated. That is not Free or Fair Trade, it is Stupid Trade!” Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon.

The president’s tweets come after the administration’s decision this week to slap tariffs on allies Canada, Mexico and the European Union’s steel and aluminum shipments to the U.S., resulting in an impending trade war. The White House also threated China with separate tariffs.

Europe, Mexico, Canada and China have vowed to hit back at U.S. goods. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1