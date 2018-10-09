    True Pundit

    Politics

    TRUMP UNASHAMEDLY CELEBRATES COLUMBUS DAY

    Posted on by
    Share:

    President Donald Trump wished Americans a happy Columbus Day in marked contrast to his predecessor with a Monday morning tweet.

    Trump’s proclamation hails Columbus’ discovery of the Americas in 1492 and makes no mention of any impact on indigenous Native Americans, saying:

    Columbus’s daring journey marked the beginning of centuries of transatlantic exploration that transformed the Western Hemisphere.  On Columbus Day, we commemorate the achievements of this skilled Italian explorer and recognize his courage, will power, and ambition — all values we cherish as Americans.READ MORE

     

    Trump Unashamedly Celebrates Columbus Day
    Trump Unashamedly Celebrates Columbus Day

    'We honor his remarkable accomplishments'

    dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: