TRUMP: U.S. needs larger version of ‘ten foot wall’ around Obama DC mansion

President Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to call out President Obama’s hypocrisy over a border wall.

President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2018

“President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound,” Trump tweeted.

“I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!” he added.

Trump was referring to the large barrier the Obamas erected around the Northwest D.C. house they purchased after leaving the White House.