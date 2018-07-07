Politics
Trump: Twitter should delete New York Times, Washington Post in midst of crackdown on fake accounts
President Trump wonders if, in the midst of Twitter cracking down on fake users, the social media giant will also get rid of the New York Times’ and Washington Post’s accounts.
Twitter is getting rid of fake accounts at a record pace. Will that include the Failing New York Times and propaganda machine for Amazon, the Washington Post, who constantly quote anonymous sources that, in my opinion, don’t exist – They will both be out of business in 7 years!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2018
“Twitter is getting rid of fake accounts at a record pace,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Will that include the Failing New York Times and propaganda machine for Amazon, the Washington Post, who constantly quote anonymous sources that, in my opinion, don’t exist – They will both be out of business in 7 years!” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
President Trump wonders if, in the midst of Twitter cracking down on fake users, the social media giant will also get rid of the New York Times’ and Washington Post’s accounts.