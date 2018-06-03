True Pundit

Trump tweets quote calling ex-CIA chief a ‘liar’ after he wrote scathing op-ed

President Trump on Saturday tweeted a quote from conservative commentator and former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino criticizing former CIA Director John Brennan.

Trump quoted Bongino from an appearance on “Fox & Friends” one day after Brennan wrote a scathing op-ed about Trump in The Washington Post.

“John Brennan, no single figure in American history has done more to discredit the intelligence community than this liar,” Trump tweeted. “Not only is he a liar, he’s a liar about being a liar.”

Bongino, the host of his own podcast “The Dan Bongino Show” and a host for NRATV, appeared on “Fox & Friends” Saturday morning.READ MORE

