Trump Tweets Out More ‘Dirty’ Details About FBI’s Relationship With Agent Behind Democrat-Funded Dossier

As Attorney General William Barr prepares to release the redacted final report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, President Trump has continued to hammer the key takeaways from Barr’s summary: “No Collusion – No Obstruction!” On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted out another “dirty” detail that has come to light about what led up to the “collusion” investigation: The former British agent who Democrats paid to compile the dossier that got the collusion narrative rolling reportedly received 11 payments from the FBI in 2016.

“Wow! FBI made 11 payments to Fake Dossier’s discredited author, Trump hater Christopher Steele,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, citing Judicial Watch and One American News Network. “The Witch Hunt has been a total fraud on your President and the American people! It was brought to you by Dirty Cops, Crooked Hillary and the DNC.”

On Tuesday, Judicial Watch announced that it had filed a new Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Justice seeking the records of the communication and payments between the FBI and former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele and his private firm, Orbis Business Intelligence.