Trump Turns Down Meeting With Nikki Haley After She Betrays Him – Meets With Steve Scalise Instead

New reports are coming in stating that former President Donald Trump turned down a request to meet that was made by his former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. This came after she publicly condemned him in an interview earlier this month.

Instead of meeting with Haley, Trump reportedly met with House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this week.

Politico reported on Trump’s snub of Haley:

“NIKKI HALEY reached out to former President DONALD TRUMP on Wednesday to request a sit-down at Mar-a-Lago, but a source familiar tells Playbook that he turned her down. The two haven’t spoken since the insurrection on Jan. 6, when Haley blasted Trump for inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol.”

Haley turned on Trump in an interview with Politico earlier this month, going so far as to say the former president will not be politically relevant in the future.

“I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far,” she said. “We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him.” – READ MORE

