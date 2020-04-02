Trump Tunes Up Jeff Sessions Like a Cheap Piano

President Trump’s re-election campaign on Thursday blasted former Jeff Sessions as “delusional” and demanded that the former attorney general “immediately stop” promoting ties to the president in his primary campaign for the U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Trump campaign chief operation officer Michael Glassner, in a scathing letter to Sessions, slammed his campaign’s efforts to show his “support” for the president — despite Sessions’ and Trump’s rocky history.

“The Trump Campaign has learned that your U.S. Senate campaign is circulating mailers like the one I have enclosed, in which you misleadingly promote your connections to and ‘support’ of President Trump,” Glassner wrote in the letter, which was first reported by The New York Times and later obtained by Fox News.

Glassner attached the mailer, which was a form for Sessions’ donors and mentioned Trump by name “22 times.”

“The letter even makes the delusional assertion that you are President Trump’s “#1 Supporter,” Glassner wrote. “We only assume your campaign is doing this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama into believing the President supports your candidacy in the upcoming primary runoff election.”

He added: "Nothing could be further from the truth."

